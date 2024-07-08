Three men arrested after police called to reports of a bike theft in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been arrested after police were called to reports of a bike theft in Somerdale, near Chichester, Sussex Police have said.

Officers were called to the incident in the late evening of July 2, having received reports that the theft was still in progress. After a foot chase, the three men were arrested and the bike was returned to its owner the following day.

After the incident, a Sussex Police spokesperson has reminded members of the public of the best ways to keep their bikes safe.

The advice comes from Secured By Design (SBD), a national police initiative designed to help prevent the theft of bikes and e-bikes across the UK, and members of the public are advised to ensure their bikes are registered secure, SBD recognised, national database, which police will use to return bikes to their original owners if they are stolen.

Sussex Police

Bike owners should also record as many of the details of the bike as they can, including the make, model, size, colour, frame number (normally found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in) plus any other distinguishing features and take a photo.