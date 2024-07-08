Three men arrested after police called to reports of a bike theft in Chichester
Officers were called to the incident in the late evening of July 2, having received reports that the theft was still in progress. After a foot chase, the three men were arrested and the bike was returned to its owner the following day.
After the incident, a Sussex Police spokesperson has reminded members of the public of the best ways to keep their bikes safe.
The advice comes from Secured By Design (SBD), a national police initiative designed to help prevent the theft of bikes and e-bikes across the UK, and members of the public are advised to ensure their bikes are registered secure, SBD recognised, national database, which police will use to return bikes to their original owners if they are stolen.
Bike owners should also record as many of the details of the bike as they can, including the make, model, size, colour, frame number (normally found underneath the bike between the pedals or where the back wheel slots in) plus any other distinguishing features and take a photo.
Security marks, like an SBD recognised forensic asset marking or etching kit make for effective deterrents against thieves, since the bike will be easier to trace back to an owner. Finally, members of the public should double lock their bikes with SBD-approved equipment, making sure they secure the bike as close to the stand as possible to give thieves minimal room to work, lock both the frame and the wheels to the stand, and keep the locks off the floor.