Three men charged with burglaries in West Sussex, police say

Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries.

Three men have been charged in separate incidents across West Sussex as part of the ongoing work of a specialist Burglary Investigation Team, a Sussex Police spokesperson has confirmed.

The first incident took place on May 30, when a 50-year-old man was hit with a shovel at his home in Southwater, Horsham and demanded to pay the suspect money. Martin Caudrey, 39, of Faires Close, Southwater Horsham, was later arrested on suspicion of burglary and charged with robbery.

He has been released on bail, to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, 4 July.

A second incident took place on Tuesday, June 10 at around 11.50pm. A man entered a property in Elm Grove, Worthing and stole tobacco before leaving, when he was alterted to someone being st home.

Jordan Thompson, 32, of Manor Road, Heene, Worthing was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later charged.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, 11 July.

A third incident took place on Thursday, June 5 at around 4pm, in Bognor Regis.

Multiple items of jewellery and electronic devices including a laptop and iPad were stolen from a home in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis.

Anthony Darnley, 64 of London Road, Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of burglary and later charged.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, 7 June.

Since this incident, officers have recovered and returned a number of items to the victim, while seizing additional items, including mobile phones, a bag and jewellery, which officers are hoping to return to their rightful owners.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Acquisitive crimes are highly intrusive, and we understand the traumatic impact they have on victims, both financially and emotionally.

“The Burglary Investigation Team are working hard to tackle these crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We carry out a significant amount of engagement work with residents, victims and the business community to prevent crime and catch offenders.

“We encourage victims and witnesses to continue to report crime and any suspicious behaviour, and we will investigate all reports thoroughly. Always call 999 in an emergency."