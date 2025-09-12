Three new clubs open in Mid Sussex to support people with dementia and their carers

An organisation that supports people with dementia and provides a respite service for their carers has opened three new clubs in Mid Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tapestry Day Club announced that new dementia day clubs are now open in Burgess Hill, Horsted Keynes and Newick.

Anderley Wade, managing director and co-founder, said the Burgess Hill club supports families from Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and surrounding villages, while the Horsted Keynes club supports families from Haywards Heath, Horsted Keynes, Lindfield, Sharpthorne and Ardingly. The club in Newick caters for families from south and east Haywards Heath, Scaynes Hill and surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderley said: “We focus on early stage dementia as we are a social club where it is important for people to remain actively engaged with cognitive stimulating activities. Our day focuses on maintaining each guest’s identity, providing a purpose to the day and, most importantly, a community where they support each other through their memory worries and other health challenges.”

Tapestry Day Club helps people enjoy days out in small groups in the family home of a host

She said there is ‘a clear demand’ for clubs like this in Mid Sussex, adding that access to personalised early-stage support is ‘scarce’, which can leave families isolated and carers under strain. She said Tapestry Day Club currently has a waiting list but said the charity has received generous funding from Mid Sussex Community Fund.

The club was founded in 2019 and is now a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO). It aims to support people with early-stage dementia and help older people remain in their homes as long as possible. It helps them enjoy days out in small groups in the family home of a host on a regular basis. This can be three times per week in some areas. The day includes: refreshments, a two-course home-cooked lunch and optional memory-boosting activities that are tailored to the interests of individual guests. Tapestry Day Club’s hosts are carefully vetted and fully trained and transport is generally available.

Anderley said: “We have remarkable, empathetic and kind hosts and volunteers, many of whom have experience of a family member with dementia. Some of our hosts continue a friendship with their guests and families long after they transition to greater care such as a residential home. We are a team and learn and support each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the CIO’s goal is to grow its support to reach as many communities as possible, while building fundraising opportunities. She said: “We are a small charity relying on grants and charity partnerships with local businesses.”

Optional memory-boosting activities are tailored to the interests of individual guests

Anderley added that a Healthwatch West Sussex impact report, published in July 2025, was ‘overwhelmingly positive’ with 97 per cent of those surveyed rating the service as ‘excellent’.

The club’s website at tapestrydayclub.co.uk said Tapestry Day Club ‘encapsulates the idea that everyone has a life story, a rich tapestry of experiences and treasured memories’. People can find out more about the club or volunteer on the website, by calling 01403 610345 or emailing [email protected]. Tapestry Day Club made a short film in collaboration with Collyers College, Horsham, which people can watch on YouTube.