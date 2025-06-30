Three remanded after serious assault in Chichester

Police have issued an appeal after yesterday's crash.

Two men and a boy have been remanded in custody after a serious assault in Chichester, police say.

It comes after a report of a group of men confronting another group at the Swanfield Community Centre, at around 9.30pm on June 19.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged. Officers attended and made three arrests, including two men and one teenage boy.

Lee Pearce, 56, of Morants Close, Chichester, was subsequently charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, police say.

Meanwhile, Calub Pearce, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in public, and failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

All three appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on June 21 and were remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on July 21, to answer charges.

District Commander William Keating-Jones said: “Our officers responded quickly to a report of a serious assault in Chichester.

“Searches were completed and arrests were made, which has resulted in weapons being seized and removed from our streets.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant information to help our investigation, such as CCTV or mobile phone footage to come forward.”

Report information to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1586 of 19/06.