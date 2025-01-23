Three Sainsbury's cafes in Sussex among 61 set to close nationwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s cafes in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Rustington are among 61 set to close nationwide later this year, as the supermarket chain cuts costs.

It’s all part of a major headcount reduction across the business, which will see more than 3,000 workers – 2 per cent of the chain’s national workforce – lose their jobs.

The retailer, which is the second largest in the country, said it decided to close the cafes after a period of consultation, explaining that the majority of customers do not use the cafes regularly, with instore food halls and concessions becoming more popular.

The news comes as part of the supermarket’s plans to save £1 billion over the next three years, and several years after a prior 200 instore cafes were closed due to waning demand for customers.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said the job cuts are a response to “a particularly challenging cost environment”, adding: “We have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”

Sainsbury’s isn’t the only retailer wrestling with cost pressures, with other businesses warning of increased costs ahead of new budget measures set to come into effect in April, including an increased minimum wage and a higher national insurance rate for employers.

Some retailers, like Next, have already confirmed that increased prices are on the horizon, with plans for a 1 per cent rise described as “unwelcome” but unavoidable by top brass.

After a record-breaking Christmas, which saw sales up by 3.8 per cent in the six week period, the supermarket chain seemed to be on a high, offering workers an inflation-beating 5 per cent pay rise.

Responding to suggestions that the mass layoffs are related to government policies, an official spokesperson said difficult decisions in the budget will pave the way for economic growth.

"Growing the economy, backing businesses, putting more money in people’s pockets are obviously the priority,” they told The Guardian. “It is only by growing the economy we can fund our public services and raise living standards.”