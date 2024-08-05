Three stolen motorbikes recovered by police in Eastbourne
Police said that following the reports, checks had taken place leading to the motorcycles being found on Friday, August 2.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the owners of the motorcycles have been contacted and enquiries are currently on the way to identify those responsible.
The spokesperson said: “Responding to intelligence received from members of the public, police checks have led to stolen motorcycle finds.
"On August 2, officers attended a garage block in Eastbourne where they located three motorbikes; all without number plates.
"A quick check of police systems has revealed all three to be stolen, and as a result they have been recovered by police.
"The bike owners have now been contacted by police to be reunited, and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.
"We would like to reassure communities that our work around the theft of motorbikes in the town continues, with both proactive patrols, and regular checks in the town, and we would like to thank everyone that has made reports to us of suspicious behaviour around motorbikes.
"We continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how small you think it may be, to report this to us; and if you are a motorbike owner, we would encourage you to review the security measures you have in place to help protect your property.
"You can find some crime prevention advice for motorbikes on our website.”
