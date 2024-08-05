Three stolen motorbikes have been found in Eastbourne by Sussex Police after receiving intelligence from members of the public.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that following the reports, checks had taken place leading to the motorcycles being found on Friday, August 2.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that the owners of the motorcycles have been contacted and enquiries are currently on the way to identify those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Responding to intelligence received from members of the public, police checks have led to stolen motorcycle finds.

Three stolen motorbikes have been found in Eastbourne by Sussex Police after receiving intelligence from members of the public. Picture: Sussex Police

"On August 2, officers attended a garage block in Eastbourne where they located three motorbikes; all without number plates.

"A quick check of police systems has revealed all three to be stolen, and as a result they have been recovered by police.

"The bike owners have now been contacted by police to be reunited, and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to reassure communities that our work around the theft of motorbikes in the town continues, with both proactive patrols, and regular checks in the town, and we would like to thank everyone that has made reports to us of suspicious behaviour around motorbikes.

"We continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how small you think it may be, to report this to us; and if you are a motorbike owner, we would encourage you to review the security measures you have in place to help protect your property.

"You can find some crime prevention advice for motorbikes on our website.”