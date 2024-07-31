The Smith family, the Hoyte family and the Parsons family – all from Billingshurst – climbed the three peaks over the past three years with the youngest in the family being only six years old.

The families climbed Snowdon in 2022, Scafell Pike in 2023 and Ben Nevis this year.

Pippa Hoyte and Willow Parsons were six years old when they climbed Mount Snowdon with their siblings Albie Hoyte, nine, and Donald Parsons, eight, alongside Tommy Smith who was seven years old, Henry Smith, nine, and 11-year-old Lily Smith.

Abi Smith said: “After that epic feat, Scafell Pike was next on the list which they climbed in six hours before taking on the mighty Ben Nevis in July this year.

"Seven and a half hours later the three peaks were complete and the children have achieved something that not many grown adults can say they have done.

“We kept getting stopped on the way up Snowdon by people coming down from the summit saying how impressed they were with the young children,” said Abi. “And the kids never seemed fazed by what they were doing, they just kept going through snow and wind and rain!

"And we had a picnic on the summit of Ben Nevis which was a real highlight.”

1 . The Three Peaks The Hoyte family on SnowdonPhoto: Contributed

2 . The Three Peaks The Parson family on SnowdonPhoto: Contributed

3 . The Three Peaks The Smith family on SnowdonPhoto: Contributed

4 . The Three Peaks The Smith and Hoyle families on Scafell PikePhoto: Contributed