Three-vehicle crash in Polegate

Sussex Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on the Cophall Roundabout, Polegate, at 7am this morning (July 11).
The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services responded to the collision, but police said the road is now clear.
No serious injuries were reported by the police.
AA has reported slow traffic on the A27 Polegate By Pass at A22 Polegate Road on the Cop Hall Roundabout.
There are delays of eight minutes, but this is easing on the A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout and A22 Polegate Road at Cop Hall Roundabout.