Three-vehicle crash in Polegate

No serious injuries were reported by the police.

Sussex Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on the Cophall Roundabout, Polegate, at 7am this morning (July 11).

The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services responded to the collision, but police said the road is now clear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read this?

No serious injuries were reported by the police.