Three-vehicle crash in Polegate

A crash involving three vehicles was reported in Polegate this morning.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:06 am
No serious injuries were reported by the police.
No serious injuries were reported by the police.

Sussex Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on the Cophall Roundabout, Polegate, at 7am this morning (July 11).

The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services responded to the collision, but police said the road is now clear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Have you read this?

Reports of blocked road near Birling Gap and Seven Sisters: fire engines spotted

NHS issues hot weather warning for Sussex residents over scorching weekend

No serious injuries were reported by the police.

AA has reported slow traffic on the A27 Polegate By Pass at A22 Polegate Road on the Cop Hall Roundabout.

There are delays of eight minutes, but this is easing on the A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout and A22 Polegate Road at Cop Hall Roundabout.

PolegateSussex PoliceSussexNHS