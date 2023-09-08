Three-vehicle crash leads to heavy traffic on A259 near Chichester
Motorists travelling along the A259 in Chichester are facing severe delays due to a three-three vehicle crash near Marsh Lane.
According to AA Travelwatch, three cars were involved in a crash on the A259 near Marsh Lane this afternoon (September 8).
Traffic is affected both ways due to the incident.
Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.