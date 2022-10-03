Three-year-old girl left with 'minor injuries' after collision in Horsham
A three-year-old girl has been left with ‘minor injuries’ after a collision in Horsham, Sussex Police has reported.
Sussex Police said the girl was at a pedestrian crossing near Horsham Fire Station, on Hurst Road. when she was in collision with a red Volvo Estate car.
It happened between 4pm and 4.25pm on Friday, September 23, and left the girl with minor injuries, police added.
Investigating officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.
Most Popular
Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 914 of 23/09.