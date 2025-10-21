There were bright lights, music and fun as the Sloe Fair returned.

Chichester came alive on Monday, October 20 as the city’s historic Sloe Fair returned, drawing crowds of families, friends and thrill-seekers for a day packed with colour, noise and excitement.

Held at Northgate Car Park from 2pm to 11pm, the one-day event featured a lively mix of fairground classics and high-speed attractions.

Visitors were treated to rides including the Booster, Super Trooper, Dodgems, Twist, Sky Flyer, Miami, Frogs and the Matterhorn, along with a range of stalls, games and food stands.

Thrill-seekers enjoyed the rides.

The fair has a long and fascinating history. It dates back to 1107, when King Henry I granted Ralph de Luffa, the Bishop of Chichester, permission to hold an eight-day fair.

Over the centuries, it changed from a bustling livestock market into a modern funfair filled with lights, laughter and music.

In 1752, the introduction of the Gregorian calendar moved the event’s date to 20th October to avoid confusion with the Michaelmas Fair, which falls on 29th September.

Around that time, the fair was reduced to one day, but its popularity has never faded.

Historic tradition lives on as Chichester celebrates the Sloe Fair.

The event’s name comes from the Sloe tree, which once grew in the fields near Northgate, and its continuing presence is a reminder of Chichester’s long-held tradition.

A description from the Chichester Local History Society Journal (No. 23) recalls the 20th-century fair as “a couple of days of real enjoyment for young people with roundabouts, swings, coconut shies, the big dipper, shooting ranges and hoop-las."

That same atmosphere could be felt again this year as visitors packed the site to relive memories and create new ones.

The Sloe Fair remains one of Chichester’s most treasured annual events.

It connects generations through shared enjoyment and local pride.

More than nine centuries after it first began, it continues to shine as a celebration of community, heritage and fun.