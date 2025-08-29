Thunderbirds are go in Sussex as Gerry Anderson's daughter gives show

Dee will be sharing her memories at the Kino-Teatr in Hastings on Saturday September 6 at 3pm. Created by Misty Moon Productions, the show is a heartfelt tribute to the boundless imagination and thrilling adventures that defined a generation. Dee Anderson who lived and breathed this magic as a child, brings a unique personal perspectives as the daughter of the legendary visionaries Sylvia and Gerry Anderson, the creators of Thunderbirds, Stingray, Joe 90 and other iconic series. ​Through Dee’s eyes, this extraordinary legacy comes to life on stage like never before, inviting you into the World of a child who grew up with Thunderbirds - it was simply FAB. ​The show is100 mins with an interval. Book tickets now at kino-teatr.co.uk!