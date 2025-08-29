Dee will be sharing her memories at the Kino-Teatr in Hastings on Saturday September 6 at 3pm. Created by Misty Moon Productions, the show is a heartfelt tribute to the boundless imagination and thrilling adventures that defined a generation. Dee Anderson who lived and breathed this magic as a child, brings a unique personal perspectives as the daughter of the legendary visionaries Sylvia and Gerry Anderson, the creators of Thunderbirds, Stingray, Joe 90 and other iconic series. Through Dee’s eyes, this extraordinary legacy comes to life on stage like never before, inviting you into the World of a child who grew up with Thunderbirds - it was simply FAB. The show is100 mins with an interval. Book tickets now at kino-teatr.co.uk!
Thunderbirds are go in Sussex as Gerry Anderson's daughter gives show
By Andy Hemsley
Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:49 BST
