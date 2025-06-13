Thunderstorms in Sussex might lead to 'short-notice' train alterations, says Southern

Sussex railway news.

Thunderstorms in Sussex could lead to ‘short-notice’ train alterations, Southern Railway has said this morning (June 13).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thunderstorms are expected from the middle of the day, through to the early hours of tomorrow morning, and staff across the railway believe it could lead to changes across the network.

It comes after the Met office issued a Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south today. Although some areas are more likely to be affected than others, Southern Rail says the storms will be crossing the Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the railway said: “Changes will only be made if the storms start to cause problems for the railway.

“However, please leave plenty of time, and check your train before you go to the station. Heavy rain and lightning can disrupt train journeys, and when this happens, it tends to occur at very short notice.

"Contingency plans are in place to keep the tracks and stations open, including flood pumps, preparing response teams and making sure other equipment is ready. The control room will also be working 24/7 to make sure there is a prompt response to any incidents.

“The railway operates on "failsafe" principles, so if there is flooding or any other damage, They may have to stop trains or reduce their speed until we can check that the track is safe. This means there is a chance of some delays to your journey, but Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern will try to maintain a reliable service.”