After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and other UK venues, Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston returns to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time: Whitney Houston.

It will be at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 15th November 2025. Tickets from £20 are on sale now via www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience the ultimate tribute to Whitney’s remarkable musical repertoire in an electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.

Tickets on sale for A Tribute to Whitney Houston show in Sussex

Prepare to be blown away by an extraordinary journey through three decades of all-time hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Join us for an unmissable evening filled with live music, captivating choreography, and powerful vocals, as we pay homage to the one and only queen of the night.

Please note that this is a tribute production not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.