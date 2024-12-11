Tickets on sale for A Tribute to Whitney Houston show in Sussex

Tickets now on sale for A Tribute to Whitney Houston show in Sussex
Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time: Whitney Houston.
It will be at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 15th November 2025. Tickets from £20 are on sale now via www.brightoncentre.co.uk
Experience the ultimate tribute to Whitney’s remarkable musical repertoire in an electrifying production that honours her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.
Prepare to be blown away by an extraordinary journey through three decades of all-time hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.
Join us for an unmissable evening filled with live music, captivating choreography, and powerful vocals, as we pay homage to the one and only queen of the night.
Please note that this is a tribute production not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.
