This event will be hosted at Southgate Playing Fields on October 27 and 28 October, 2023.

Tickets are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and or our exclusive VIP tables.

These include entry for up to 10 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has seen huge demand for Oktoberfest tickets with Saturday evening VIP tables almost sold out and Saturday evening early bird seated tickets are sold out. We expect this event to fully sell out soon with remaining VIP tables selling first.

Tickets selling fast for Crawley’s first Oktoberfest: Picture Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest offers an incredible selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins, that customers can choose to take home. Amazing German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across all three sessions.

Choose from three huge sessions:

Friday Evening Session: 18:00 - 23:00

Saturday Afternoon Session: 12:00 - 17:00

Saturday Evening Session: 18:00 - 23:00

Marketing Manager of Oktoberfest, Tom Cullen said: “The demand for tickets has shown us how big Oktoberfest is going to be this year. We are expecting our biggest year yet!