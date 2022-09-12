TikTok star films comedic video at Chichester’s Mega Greggs

Dean Morris – known as Dheanasaur online – filmed his experience visiting the chain’s newest mega-store for the first time.

The video shows him walking around the new store which is laid out over two floors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, he said: “Oh my goodness, there’s more seats upstairs. Why am I so excited about this?"

Greggs in East Street.

The TikTok star, who has more than 750,000 followers on the app, makes comedic sketches and is known by his followers for his love of Greggs after he made the national news following the theft of a sausage roll from his car.

As he ascended the stairs, he said: “It’s like heaven, look at the light.

“This is really nice! Why am I impressed by a two-storey Greggs?”