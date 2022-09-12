TikTok star films comedic video at Chichester’s Mega Greggs
A TikTok star documented his trip to the high street’s latest addition ‘Mega Greggs’ in a video that has surpassed one million views.
Dean Morris – known as Dheanasaur online – filmed his experience visiting the chain’s newest mega-store for the first time.
The video shows him walking around the new store which is laid out over two floors.
In the video, he said: “Oh my goodness, there’s more seats upstairs. Why am I so excited about this?"
The TikTok star, who has more than 750,000 followers on the app, makes comedic sketches and is known by his followers for his love of Greggs after he made the national news following the theft of a sausage roll from his car.
As he ascended the stairs, he said: “It’s like heaven, look at the light.
“This is really nice! Why am I impressed by a two-storey Greggs?”
The mega-store opened in East Street recently, as the North Street premises shut its doors for good.