The viral sensation has built a following of more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok with his endearing videos of trainspotting trips around the country.
Francis’ latest video saw him follow a ‘Thumper’ train from Hastings railway station to Faversham, with a brief stop off at St Leonards Warrior Square.
His latest Instagram post has already received more than 28,000 likes.
Francis said in the video: “This is a day in the life of a train spotter. Chasing the class 201 Thumper from Hastings to Faversham in my trusty Nissan Micra then finishing the day at a Walthamstow game and the a fashion show. Let’s see how it all went.”
You can watch his full video here: Francis_Bourgeois43