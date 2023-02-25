TikTok superstar Francis Bourgeois enjoyed a morning train spotting in Hastings and St Leonards this week.

The viral sensation has built a following of more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok with his endearing videos of trainspotting trips around the country.

Francis’ latest video saw him follow a ‘Thumper’ train from Hastings railway station to Faversham, with a brief stop off at St Leonards Warrior Square.

His latest Instagram post has already received more than 28,000 likes.

Francis Bourgeois attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Francis said in the video: “This is a day in the life of a train spotter. Chasing the class 201 Thumper from Hastings to Faversham in my trusty Nissan Micra then finishing the day at a Walthamstow game and the a fashion show. Let’s see how it all went.”