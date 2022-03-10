Timber and building supplier celebrates 175th anniversary with visit from MP’s

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants welcomed Gillian Keegan, the Conservative MP for Chichester, to its depot on Friday, March 4.

Ms Keegan was given a tour of the depot by Chichester Trade Centre Manager Martyn Beck and Timber Director Neil Woods, who explained its operations and products as well as how the business gets involved with community projects and charitable giving. Ms Keegan also met Covers’ Chairman Rupert Green who accompanied her on the tour. The Green family has been running the independent business since the 1940s.

Gillian Keegan MP said: “It was fantastic to be at Covers to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

Cover Timber and Builders Merchants store in Chichester was visited by MP Gillian Keegan on Friday (March 4) SUS-221003-163050001

“Covers is a brilliant local business, which has transformed many times over the years.

“Today it is at the forefront of sustainable living, offering a huge range of home improvements that will help the planet and help reduce energy bills.”

Rupert Green said:“We’ve worked hard to become one of the leading businesses in the area.

“We’ve built a loyal customer base and encourage the local community to use us for their construction and DIY needs.

Cover Timber and Builders Merchants store in Bognor Regis was visited by MP Nick Gibb on Friday (March 4) SUS-221003-163100001

“It was a pleasure to welcome Ms Keegan as part of our 175th anniversary celebrations and show her around.”

The building merchants also welcomed Nick Gibb, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton on Friday.

Mr Gibb was given a tour of the depot by Bognor’s Depot Manager, Paul Allwright also meeting Sean Clarke, regional director.

Nick Gibb MP said: “Covers has, over the last few decades, become a well-loved established institution in the Bognor Regis town centre. It is the haunt of all those engaged in improving or extending their homes, whether as a DIY aficionado or a professional tradesman.

“It is a tribute to the Green family who own Covers, and who live in the area, that the firm remains a family-run business. Many congratulations on the 175th anniversary of Covers and I am sure we all wish the company continued success.”

“It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Gibb as part of our 175th anniversary celebrations and show him around.”

