Hastings businesses and residents have less than a week to have their say on how more than £20 million could be invested in the borough to help boost the town's economy, a business representative has said.

The neighbourhood board, made up of independent local representatives and not controlled by the council, has been running two parallel surveys in recent months to gather ideas for how government investment can be best spent over the next 10 years.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, which represents town centre businesses, said they are open to either businesses or residents, but with less than a week to go, very few people who own, manage, or work in shops, bars, offices and other firms have submitted their thoughts.

Both the business and resident surveys can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Hastings20m.

Mr Bownas said: “It doesn’t matter if you are the owner of a large business or just serve drinks a few days a week – if you have some ideas that you think might help increase footfall to the town and get more people spending money here this is your chance to have a say.

“The board has told us they really want to hear from as many people as possible before submitting Hastings’ proposals to the government next month.

“Our own early surveys showed a real support for projects that would help revitalise high streets by making them cleaner and safer, schemes to enhance and expand public green spaces, and for things that would boost the visitor economy.

“You can ask for pretty much anything out of this fund as it has a huge range of themes, but some specific ideas we have kicked around include having an animated version of the Bayeux Tapestry commissioned that could be projected onto the cliffs or large buildings, a visitor centre to celebrate our status as the birthplace of TV, or good-quality Christmas lights for St Leonards and the Old Town, as well as some investment in improving those in the town centre.

“There has also been support for setting up a night bus to help people get home at night after an evening out with friends, free 20-minute parking bays in the town centre and old town, and a shared pool of event equipment to help save on rental costs for the town’s many festivals and community days.

“Lots of people have asked for more good quality CCTV around the town, and more recently there has been a lot of positive feedback about simply doing a big general maintenance sweep to go through our high streets to get rid of ugly blobs of ‘temporary’ tarmac, clean up tatty lamp columns, clear blocked drains, and generally fix all the little bits that make the town look tired and unloved.”