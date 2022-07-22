I suggest that we celebrate the anniversary of 1066 in 2026 and that all the many creative artists, sculptors and others in our area start working on a suitable piece of work relevant to the anniversary to be erected in the Hastings Castle ruin area.
Or even better, a stone statue be erected in a prominent position in Hastings of King Harold who was the last Anglo Saxon King of England.
And/or replace the statue of Queen Victoria in St Leonards Warrior Square with King Harold.
Residents of Hastings, St Leonards and East Sussex should make a big effort to celebrate this major event in England's interesting and rich history.
