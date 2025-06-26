Tiny Sussex village seeks claim to be 51st state of America

The bid is being made by Colgate, a village between Horsham and Crawley that is so small it doesn’t even have a single shop.
But, according to villagers, it’s all part of ‘Making Colgate Great Again’ – and part of the village’s annual tongue-in-cheek scarecrow competition.
This year the contest has a definite Trumpian theme with two of the scarecrows depicting the American president himself.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.