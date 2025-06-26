Tiny Sussex village seeks claim to be 51st state of America

By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
A tiny Sussex village is putting itself forward as a contender to become the 51st state of America.

The bid is being made by Colgate, a village between Horsham and Crawley that is so small it doesn’t even have a single shop.

But, according to villagers, it’s all part of ‘Making Colgate Great Again’ – and part of the village’s annual tongue-in-cheek scarecrow competition.

This year the contest has a definite Trumpian theme with two of the scarecrows depicting the American president himself.

The tiny village of Colgate's proclamation: 51st state of America

1. 51st state of America?

The tiny village of Colgate's proclamation: 51st state of America Photo: Sarah Page

The straw man presidential lookalike

2. Make Colgate Great Again

The straw man presidential lookalike Photo: Sarah Page

Only Faithfuls are wanted in Colgate

3. Traitors Keep Out

Only Faithfuls are wanted in Colgate Photo: Sarah Page

Not all scarecrows are baddies

4. Angels

Not all scarecrows are baddies Photo: Sarah Page

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SussexAmerican
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice