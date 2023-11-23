‘Tis the season to be together – Horsham care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Horsham care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On Tuesday 5th December, from 2pm – 3:30pm, Care UK’s Skylark House on St Mark’s Lane, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a festive dementia café.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

A local care home is taking part in Care UK's Care to Share campaign

At Skylark House, the team have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer and have planned a festive dementia-friendly café. Guests can enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine, alongside Christmas entertainment, as they sit with team members to reminisce on their favourite moments of Christmas.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Care to Share is a wonderful opportunity bring everyone together and especially to remind the older people in the community that we’re here for them.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be welcoming the community to our Friendship Café with a festive twist. We’ve got a fun filled afternoon planned, with Christmas entertainment and games, and the chance to have a chat and make new friends over a hot cup of cocoa.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to our festive café and see some familiar and new faces!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

For more information on Skylark House or to book your place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Beverly Jordan, on 01403 887 578 or email [email protected]