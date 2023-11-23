‘Tis the season to be together – Littlehampton care home invites local community for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Littlehampton care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 1st December, from 2pm-3.30pm, the team at Care UK’s Darlington Court, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents at its dementia-friendly Festive Café for a Christmassy craft session hosted at Creative Heart, on Beech Road.

Those who attend the session can share their favourite moments of Christmas while making new friends and taking part in a series of festive crafts, including Christmas card making. They’ll also be Christmassy treats to tuck into, and a good old-fashioned carolling sing-along for those who wish to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

A Littlehampton care home is taking part in Care UK's Care to Share initiative

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

Diane Tapp, Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, said: “At Darlington Court, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to welcome the community to our dementia-friendly Festive Café.

“We know December can be a difficult month for many, so this is a wonderful chance to bring people together to get into the Christmas spirit and a great opportunity for everyone to build new friendships – as well as reminisce over fond festive memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to invite our older neighbours to book their place at our special event– this is certainly an event yule not want to miss!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

To find out more about Darlington Court or to book your place on the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Diane Tapp, on 01903 863 537, or email [email protected]