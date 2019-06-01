Toddler missing from East Sussex holiday park

Police officers, including the dog unit, are searching for a two-year-old boy who has gone missing from a holiday park near Hastings.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for help finding Max Cross, who it said was last seen at Secret Campsite in Kane Hythe Road, Battle, at 12.15pm this afternoon (Saturday, June 1).

Please dial 999 if you see Max Cross. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "Officers, including the dog unit, are carrying out a search of the area and are appealing for members of the public to keep an eye out for Max.

"He is described as white, with curly blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki trousers.

"Anyone who sees Max is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 666 of 01/06."