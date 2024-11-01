A toilet block on Littlehampton seafront has been successfully demolished, Arun District Council has said, as an extensive seafront regeneration scheme continues.

The £7 million scheme, launched earlier this year, is intended to attract more visitors to the town and boost the seafront economy, the council says, and focuses on the area west of and including Banjo Road.

Enhancements include new toilets and beach showers, car park improvements – including EV charging points – walkways, and new sustainable planting reflective of the coastal setting. Other highlights included other activities, such as waterplay, as well as new concessions units designed to increase the range of food on offer and an area for visiting market events.

Now that the toilet area is clear, Arun District Council contractors at Neilcott have started work to sort and remove the different material from the site and work is all set to start on digging the foundations for the project’s new buildings.

Image: Arun District Council.

"Other activities which you may see underway will be trench excavations for new drainage pipes next to Banjo Road and opening up the ground for the water play storage tank,” a council spokesperson said.

Temporary toilets are in place to replace the demolished toilet block and the council’s plans also involve provision for a Changing Places toilet, which are toilets featuring improved accessibility features for users with disabilities, including hoists, additional space for carers, a screen or curtain for privacy and an adjustable adult-sized changing bench. Changing places toilets are becoming increasingly common up and down the UK as public and private bodies alike work to make facilities more welcoming to people with disabilities.