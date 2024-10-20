Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A toilet block on Littlehampton Seafront is set to be demolished as of next week, according to Arun District Council.

The fixtures and fittings have been removed from the toilet block, according to the District Council’s latest update, and the asbestos has been cleared for safe disposal. All materials have been separated out for recycling.

Temporary toilets, meanwhile, have opened for public use close to the existing toilet block, and a project update is due at the Policy and Finance Committee meeting on October 24.

It’s all part of a wider scheme to enhance the town’s seafront green, funded by a £7,234,201 Levelling Up grant from the government. It’s hoped that, once finished, the improvements will attract more visitors to the area and enhance the local economy.

"The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting,” Arun District Council has said. “Other highlights include new social spaces for activities such as water play, as well as new concessions units to increase the range of food on offer and an area for visiting market events. In addition, funding has been made available to include a Changing Places facility at the site.”

The scheme, derived from plans which were originally drawn up in 2016 and subsequently consulted on in 2017, focuses on the area west of, and including, Banjo Road and therefore has a reduced scope and cost compared to the original scheme, the county council said.