Public toilets on Sandy Road are due to undergo refurbishment and could close on June 3, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

The work will take place from June 3 and officers say it is likely to be completed by July 12, 2024. Temporary toilet facilities will be set up in the nearby Woodfield Road car park. Because setting up these toilets requires arrangements to be made with third parties, the actual closure date is subject to a change, Arun District Council has said.