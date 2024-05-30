Toilets in Pagham could close for refubishment

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th May 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Public toilets on Sandy Road are due to undergo refurbishment and could close on June 3, a spokesperson for Arun District Council has said.

The work will take place from June 3 and officers say it is likely to be completed by July 12, 2024. Temporary toilet facilities will be set up in the nearby Woodfield Road car park. Because setting up these toilets requires arrangements to be made with third parties, the actual closure date is subject to a change, Arun District Council has said.

Related topics:Arun District Council