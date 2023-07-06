NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Tom and Jerry bring a smile to Hastings

Residents and visitors to Hastings have been amazed to come face to face with classic cartoon characters Tom and Jerry while walking around the town.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

The cheeky pair bring a smile and are happy to pose for pictures with children as they stroll around the Old Town. It is believed that it is two local women under the costumes but who they are remains a mystery.

Once local resident said: “It’s great fun and always makes me smile when I see them out and about. Hastings is known as a town that likes to dress up and they fit in perfectly.”

Next weekend (July 16 and 17) expect to encounter pirates all over the town as Hastings Pirate Day takes place.

Have you read? Travellers move onto a site at St Leonards

Have you read? Hastings Lifeboat crew under investigation for sexism

Tom and Jerry pose with children in Hastings Old Town

1. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry pose with children in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Tom and Jerry in Hastings Old Town

2. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

Tom takes a break at Winkle Island

3. Tom and Jerry

Tom takes a break at Winkle Island Photo: supplied

Tom and Jerry

4. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ResidentsHastingsOld TownTravellersSt Leonards