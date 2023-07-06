Tom and Jerry bring a smile to Hastings

Residents and visitors to Hastings have been amazed to come face to face with classic cartoon characters Tom and Jerry while walking around the town.

The cheeky pair bring a smile and are happy to pose for pictures with children as they stroll around the Old Town. It is believed that it is two local women under the costumes but who they are remains a mystery.

Once local resident said: “It’s great fun and always makes me smile when I see them out and about. Hastings is known as a town that likes to dress up and they fit in perfectly.”

Next weekend (July 16 and 17) expect to encounter pirates all over the town as Hastings Pirate Day takes place.

1 . Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry pose with children in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

2 . Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry in Hastings Old Town Photo: supplied

3 . Tom and Jerry Tom takes a break at Winkle Island Photo: supplied

4 . Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry Photo: supplied