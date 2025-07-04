Too hot to sleep in Sussex? Expert reveals the 'world's best morning routine' for deeper sleep

As Sussex continues to swelter through summer nights, many locals are tossing and turning, but one expert says the secret to better sleep starts the moment you wake up.

With summer nights growing warmer across Sussex, many people are finding it harder to get a good night’s sleep.

But sleep expert Ashley Hainsworth says the key to better rest might not be what you do at night, but how you start your day.

Ashley, from Bed Kingdom, has outlined a simple morning routine that can improve your sleep in as little as 24 hours. It doesn’t require expensive gadgets or trendy supplements, just a few changes to your daily habits.

According to the expert, one of the most effective things you can do is expose yourself to natural morning light.

Whether you're in Brighton, Chichester or Worthing, opening your curtains or stepping outside shortly after waking helps reset your body clock. Morning light signals to your brain that it’s time to be awake, allowing sleep hormones to activate at the right time later in the evening.

Gentle movement also plays a part. Even ten minutes of walking or stretching in the morning lowers levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can otherwise stay elevated and disrupt deep sleep.

Consistency is another essential factor. Waking at the same time every day, even on weekends, trains your body into a predictable rhythm, making it easier to fall asleep each night, even during hot weather.

Mr Hainsworth also stresses the importance of hydration. Drinking water first thing helps fight off fatigue and prevents the kind of mid-afternoon crashes that lead to naps or late-day caffeine, both of which interfere with sleep.

Finally, tidying your bedroom each morning creates a calm space that’s easier to relax in later. A neat room reduces visual stress and helps signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down.

The expert recommends starting with just one of these habits and building gradually. In a county where warm evenings can make sleeping difficult, better rest might be just one morning tweak away.