'Too small to be a Dutch-style roundabout' - Chichester Observer readers react to cyclist near miss video

‘I’d stick to the road’ – that’s how some readers feel after viewing the local cyclist montage of their experience using the Dutch-style roundabout.

A resident of the West Sussex city has captured a montage of their daily work commutes on their bike after ‘loads of near misses’.

The roundabout, which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians has been in the works in the West Sussex city for a number of months.

The Chichester roundabout will be the third of the Dutch-style in England. The first of this kind of roundabout opened up in Cambridge back in 2020. The second opened up in Sheffield recently in December 2024.

One anonymous cyclist created a video after feeling unsafe using the newest Dutch-style roundabout.

Now, the £950,000 West Sussex project has drawn to a close. However, there have been growing concerns over the safety of the roundabout itself.

We asked readers for their thoughts on the new project, which saw mixed feelings.

Sussex World were also contacted by an anonymous cyclist, who shared clips of them using the roundabout.

In the video, there are near misses, pedestrians using the cycle lane as a walkway and a glimpse at potential dangers.

After the video was uploaded with our original article, we asked readers what they thought after seeing it.

Doni MacSweeney said: “It’s too small to be called a Dutch Roundabout, there is no time to look around you, I have been to Holland it’s completely different.”

Peter Maisey added: “Looking at that video, I'd stick to the road. Maybe car drivers will get used to it, but obviously not yet.”

Jo Beeby, a local motorist provided a interesting point. Jo commented: “As a driver the zebras go straight across, so your peripheral vision and speed of approach of pedestrians is fine.

"The cyclists need to be aware. Although they have right of way, the speed of their approach needs to be mindful as well. At times they could be approaching from behind the driver and in blind spots.

"I think it would be better on a bigger scale. Such a tiny roundabout, with so much going on."

Anthony Lockhart agreed, saying: “As a driver of this roundabout on a daily basis you have to be on top of your game at all times... just something for us all to get used to I suppose.”