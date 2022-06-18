Top 10 baby boy names in 2020 for the South East

Information from the Office of National Statistics looked at baby boy names across the country, and then broke the data down into regions.
Here is the top 10 for the South East of England:
Arthur – 787
George – 740
Oliver – 677
Noah – 626
Oscar – 607
Henry – 586
Leo – 528
Jack – 518
Archie – 499
Theodore – 490
Total – 46,671
Looking at the results overall, Oliver was in the top four for all regions.
Tommy only featured in the North East, with Thomas as a separate entry which appeared in the North East and North West.
Alexander and Adam only appeared in the top 10 for London.
Charlie appeared in three of the top 10s, but Charles didn’t feature anywhere.
Finley appeared in three of the top 10s.