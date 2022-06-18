Top 10 baby boy names in 2020 for the South East

Information from the Office of National Statistics looked at baby boy names across the country, and then broke the data down into regions.

Here is the top 10 for the South East of England:

Arthur – 787

Baby boy names in the South East (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

George – 740

Oliver – 677

Noah – 626

Oscar – 607

Henry – 586

Leo – 528

Jack – 518

Archie – 499

Theodore – 490

Total – 46,671

Looking at the results overall, Oliver was in the top four for all regions.

Tommy only featured in the North East, with Thomas as a separate entry which appeared in the North East and North West.

Alexander and Adam only appeared in the top 10 for London.

Charlie appeared in three of the top 10s, but Charles didn’t feature anywhere.