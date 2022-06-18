Top 10 baby girl names in 2020 for the South East

Information from the Office of National Statistics looked at baby girl names across the country, and then broke the data down into regions.
Here is the top 10 for the South East of England:
Olivia – 669
Amelia – 520
Isla – 473
Ava – 440
Mia – 408
Florence – 393
Ivy – 380
Lily – 364
Rosie – 358
Poppy – 347
Total – 44,193
Looking at the results overall, Olivia and Amelia were the top two names for all regions. Olivia came first for eight regions and Amelia came first for London and the West Midlands.
Charlotte appeared in the top 10 for the North East only.
Maya and Sofia only appeared in London’s top 10 and Evie only appeared in the West Midlands top 10.