Top 10 baby girl names in 2020 for the South East

Top baby girl names in the South East (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Information from the Office of National Statistics looked at baby girl names across the country, and then broke the data down into regions.

Here is the top 10 for the South East of England:

Olivia – 669

Amelia – 520

Isla – 473

Ava – 440

Mia – 408

Florence – 393

Ivy – 380

Lily – 364

Rosie – 358

Poppy – 347

Total – 44,193

Looking at the results overall, Olivia and Amelia were the top two names for all regions. Olivia came first for eight regions and Amelia came first for London and the West Midlands.

Charlotte appeared in the top 10 for the North East only.