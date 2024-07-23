A new study has analysed the last five years’ worth of sold house data across the Hastings and St Leonards postcodes to reveal which streets saw the sale of some of the highest and lowest valued homes.

Sales company Property Solvers said it tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019.

The data revealed that Albany Road and Moat Lane in St Leonards, as well as Old London Road have some of the highest-valued homes.

On Albany Road (TN38), four properties sold for an average of £1,212,315. Moat Lane (TN33), five properties sold for an average of £884,000. Also, Old London Road (TN35) saw three properties sell for an average of £845,000.

Other areas included Archery Villas, St Leonards, St Helens Wood Road and West Hill Road as having some of the highest-valued properties.

Some of the cheapest residential areas in Hastings and St Leonards include Marine Court, Greeba Court and Hughenden Court, according to Property Solvers.

In Marine Court (TN38), 15 properties sold for an average of £88,399, in Greeba Court (TN38), 11 properties sold for an average of £90,045 and in Hughenden Court (TN34), six properties sold for an average of £93,516, the company said.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Albany Road (TN38) sold for £3,038,261 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Cloudesley Road (TN37), Marine Court (TN37) and Devonshire Road (TN37).”

1 . Albany Road.jpg In Albany Road, St Leonards, four properties sold for an average of £1,212,315Photo: Google Street View

2 . Moat Lane, Sedlescombe.jpg In Moat Lane, Sedlescombe, five properties sold for an average of £884,000Photo: Google Street View

3 . Old London Road, Hastings.jpg Old London Road saw three properties sell for an average of £845,000Photo: Google Street View