Top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Eastbourne and the surrounding areas have many fascinating places to explore.

By Ellis Peters
1 hour ago

Eastbourne is a beautiful coastal town located in the county of East Sussex, England. It is known for its stunning coastline, Victorian architecture, and world-famous gardens.

Overall, Eastbourne offers a diverse range of attractions and activities for visitors of all ages, from historic sites to modern art galleries, beautiful gardens, and stunning coastal scenery.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne – and here are the chatbot’s picks:

1. Eastbourne Pier

One of the most famous landmarks in Eastbourne, the pier stretches out into the sea and offers stunning views of the coastline

Photo: JL

2. Beachy Head

Located just outside Eastbourne, Beachy Head is a dramatic chalk cliff that rises 162 meters above sea level, offering breathtaking views of the English Channel.

Photo: Accredited

3. Eastbourne Seafront

The seafront offers a long promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and bars, perfect for a leisurely stroll

Photo: Accredited

4. Sovereign Harbour

This picturesque marina is perfect for a stroll, with a variety of shops, restaurants, and cafes to enjoy

Photo: Accredited

