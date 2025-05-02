Top 10 pub gardens in Chichester with summer around the corner

Ah, the glorious British sunshine. Gone are the winter nights driving home in the dark after work.

Now it’s a rush to the beach or pub for many to soak up those sweet rays. For many, that second option suits best.

Having a crispy pint with your mates or family on a warm day in England always feels special, almost illegal.

That first sip after a day at work or to begin a weekend extravaganza is unmatched. It’s not quite a wonder, but it should be included in the world's seven wonders for the feeling alone.

Writing this whilst being indoors is thirsty work, so here is our top 10 list of pub gardens in Chichester.

If there’s any we’ve missed, get involved in our Reader’s Choice social post, coming soon.

How many of these pub gardens have you been to?

The Nags Head has a 4.4-star rating from 1,400 Google reviews. Find this pub on 3 St Pancras, Chichester, PO19 7SJ.

The Bell Inn has a 4.5 star rating out of 5 from 285 Google reviews. Find it on 3 Broyle Road, Chichester, PO19 6AT.

The Fox Goes Free, near Goodwood, Chichester is a beautifully kept 400-year-old country pub restaurant and Inn. It has a 4.6 star rating out of 5 from 1,465 Google reviews. Find it on Charlton Road, Charton, Chichester, PO18 0HU.