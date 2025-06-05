Top 12 Horsham visitor attractions - according to Tripadvisor

By Sarah Page
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Horsham has some great attractions that are enjoyed by local people as well as visitors to the town.

They range from beauty spots to breweries – and a whole lot more along the way. Take a look below.

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding is rated 3.8 out of 5 from 848 reviews on Tripadvisor which says: "Trnquil gardens with vibrant flowers, scenic walks and wildlife-spotting opportunities." Among other things, the gardens are famed for their wallabies.

1. Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding is rated 3.8 out of 5 from 848 reviews on Tripadvisor which says: "Trnquil gardens with vibrant flowers, scenic walks and wildlife-spotting opportunities." Among other things, the gardens are famed for their wallabies. Photo: Steve Robards

Sumners Ponds at Barns Green are rated 4.4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor reviews. The attraction is described as "Peaceful campsite with cosy lodges, woodland walks and lakeside dining."

2. Sumners Ponds

Sumners Ponds at Barns Green are rated 4.4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor reviews. The attraction is described as "Peaceful campsite with cosy lodges, woodland walks and lakeside dining." Photo: Steve Cobb

Horsham Park is rated 4.5 out of 5 from Tripadvisor reviews. The park, which is owned by Horsham Council, is described as "a haven of green space with a pond, wildlife and colourful flower beds." It also has sporting facilities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a cafe.

3. Horsham Park

Horsham Park is rated 4.5 out of 5 from Tripadvisor reviews. The park, which is owned by Horsham Council, is described as "a haven of green space with a pond, wildlife and colourful flower beds." It also has sporting facilities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a cafe. Photo: Steve Robards

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham's Causeway scores 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews on Tripadvisor where it is noted: "The museum is excellent, full of local history." It is housed in a medieval timber framed building at the head of one of the most picturesque streets in Sussex.

4. Horsham Museum and Art Gallery

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham's Causeway scores 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews on Tripadvisor where it is noted: "The museum is excellent, full of local history." It is housed in a medieval timber framed building at the head of one of the most picturesque streets in Sussex. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice