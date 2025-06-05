Top 12 Horsham visitor attractions - according to Tripadvisor

They range from beauty spots to breweries – and a whole lot more along the way. Take a look below.
1. Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens
Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding is rated 3.8 out of 5 from 848 reviews on Tripadvisor which says: "Trnquil gardens with vibrant flowers, scenic walks and wildlife-spotting opportunities." Among other things, the gardens are famed for their wallabies. Photo: Steve Robards
2. Sumners Ponds
Sumners Ponds at Barns Green are rated 4.4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor reviews. The attraction is described as "Peaceful campsite with cosy lodges, woodland walks and lakeside dining." Photo: Steve Cobb
3. Horsham Park
Horsham Park is rated 4.5 out of 5 from Tripadvisor reviews. The park, which is owned by Horsham Council, is described as "a haven of green space with a pond, wildlife and colourful flower beds." It also has sporting facilities, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a cafe. Photo: Steve Robards
4. Horsham Museum and Art Gallery
Horsham Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham's Causeway scores 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews on Tripadvisor where it is noted: "The museum is excellent, full of local history." It is housed in a medieval timber framed building at the head of one of the most picturesque streets in Sussex. Photo: Google
