Top 12 places to visit in Hastings, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Hastings and the surrounding areas have many fascinating places to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

Hastings is a beautiful coastal town located in the county of East Sussex, England. It is known for its stunning coastline, Victorian architecture, and world-famous gardens.

Overall, Hastings offers a diverse range of attractions and activities for visitors of all ages, from historic sites to modern art galleries, beautiful gardens, and stunning coastal scenery.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 10 places to visit in Hastings – and here are the chatbot’s picks:

A picturesque area with cobblestone streets, medieval architecture, and quaint shops and cafes

1. Hastings Old Town

A picturesque area with cobblestone streets, medieval architecture, and quaint shops and cafes Photo: JL

A stunning Victorian-era pier that has been restored and reopened to the public with shops, restaurants, and a viewing platform.

2. Hastings Pier

A stunning Victorian-era pier that has been restored and reopened to the public with shops, restaurants, and a viewing platform. Photo: JL

A historic ruin that dates back to the 11th century, offering sweeping views of the town and sea

3. Hastings Castle

A historic ruin that dates back to the 11th century, offering sweeping views of the town and sea Photo: JL

A fascinating museum dedicated to the town's fishing industry, with exhibits on boats, nets, and the daily lives of fishermen

4. Fishermen's Museum

A fascinating museum dedicated to the town's fishing industry, with exhibits on boats, nets, and the daily lives of fishermen Photo: JL

