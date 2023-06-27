There are many outdoor pools to visit in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a swimmer and name the three best outdoor pools in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on outdoor pools in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said: “Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are the top 3 best outdoor pools to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Arundel Lido Nestled in the picturesque town of Arundel, this outdoor pool offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and a family-friendly atmosphere. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

2 . Pells Pool, Lewes The oldest freshwater pool in the country, Pells Pool in Lewes boasts crystal-clear water and a charming Victorian atmosphere. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

3 . Saltdean Lido A true architectural gem, Saltdean Lido combines Art Deco design with a large heated pool, making it an ideal spot for a refreshing swim by the sea. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

