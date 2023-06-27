NationalWorldTV
Top 3 best outdoor pools to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many outdoor pools to visit in Sussex but where is the best?
By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a swimmer and name the three best outdoor pools in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on outdoor pools in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said: “Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are the top 3 best outdoor pools to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Nestled in the picturesque town of Arundel, this outdoor pool offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and a family-friendly atmosphere. Picture: Google Maps

1. Arundel Lido

Nestled in the picturesque town of Arundel, this outdoor pool offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and a family-friendly atmosphere.

The oldest freshwater pool in the country, Pells Pool in Lewes boasts crystal-clear water and a charming Victorian atmosphere. Picture: Google Maps

2. Pells Pool, Lewes

The oldest freshwater pool in the country, Pells Pool in Lewes boasts crystal-clear water and a charming Victorian atmosphere.

A true architectural gem, Saltdean Lido combines Art Deco design with a large heated pool, making it an ideal spot for a refreshing swim by the sea. Picture: Google Maps

3. Saltdean Lido

A true architectural gem, Saltdean Lido combines Art Deco design with a large heated pool, making it an ideal spot for a refreshing swim by the sea.

