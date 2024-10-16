Top DJ's and artists lined up for amazing sound and light show at Hastings

This time around it takes place at Oscars, at the promenade, Warrior Square St Leonards, from 5pm – 4am and will be happening in two rooms.

The line-up of electronica and underground music includes Colin Dale, Dan Willett, Japhy, Ant Coombs, Phizz, Sequenci, AU, Soulprovyder, Rara, Georgina Deadman, Jayem, Due Course and David Marston.

The event is organised by Dan Wiltshire, globally acclaimed DJ and founder of the One Love reggae festival. Dan also organised the popular family rave events which took place over the summer.

Dan said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our audio visual experience. We are very excited and can’t wait to see you on the dancefloor. It will be a night to remember.

Dan will be doing a set during the evening too.

You can get tickets in advance, for £10, from ticketpass.org here Tickets also available on the door.

1 . High Tides music event High Tides music event Photo: supplied