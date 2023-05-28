Edit Account-Sign Out
Top eateries in West Sussex this May according to restaurant booking app Open Table

Restaurant booking app OpenTable has released a round-up of trending eateries in West Sussex.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 12:54 BST

The monthly round-up collates and shares information about some of the most popular eateries in the county, with everything from Indian eateries, to steakhouses, to pubs making the list.

The winning food joints are spread out across West Sussex, so read on to find a trending spot near you.

Nestled in the South Downs, this elegant eatery offers guests a range of seasonal dishes made from local produce. http://www.figtreerestaurant.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table

1. The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint

Nestled in the South Downs, this elegant eatery offers guests a range of seasonal dishes made from local produce. http://www.figtreerestaurant.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table Photo: contrib

Get a taste of the Mediterranean - from porchetta to arancini - at this Worthing restaurant which offers indoor and outdoor dining from lunch through to dinner. Photos: Open Table and Caso Ciro https://www.casaciro.co.uk/

2. Caso Ciro, Worthing

Get a taste of the Mediterranean - from porchetta to arancini - at this Worthing restaurant which offers indoor and outdoor dining from lunch through to dinner. Photos: Open Table and Caso Ciro https://www.casaciro.co.uk/ Photo: contrib

This Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Haywards Heath is a real hot spot for casual dining, with guests choosing from a range of wine and woodfired pizza. https://safaripizzas.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table and Safari Pizza Co.

3. Safari Pizza Co, Haywards Heath

This Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Haywards Heath is a real hot spot for casual dining, with guests choosing from a range of wine and woodfired pizza. https://safaripizzas.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table and Safari Pizza Co. Photo: contrib

A relaxed, welcoming restaurant with a wide range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options in Worthing. https://amibistro.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table and Ami Bistro

4. Ami Bistro, Worthing

A relaxed, welcoming restaurant with a wide range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options in Worthing. https://amibistro.co.uk/ Photos: Open Table and Ami Bistro Photo: contrib

