Top eateries in West Sussex this May according to restaurant booking app Open Table
Restaurant booking app OpenTable has released a round-up of trending eateries in West Sussex.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 12:54 BST
The monthly round-up collates and shares information about some of the most popular eateries in the county, with everything from Indian eateries, to steakhouses, to pubs making the list.
The winning food joints are spread out across West Sussex, so read on to find a trending spot near you.
Have you read?
Great British Sewing Bee: Sussex contestant asks people to 'ignore the tears' after becoming first to leave BBC show
Page 1 of 3