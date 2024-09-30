Top Gun UK cheerleading teams dominate international competitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing-based cheerleading gym, Top Gun UK, has once again proven its world-class talent on the international stage, bringing home multiple championship titles. Owned and coached by the dynamic duo Brienne Thompson-Fields and Andrew Wicks, Top Gun UK has cemented itself as one of the leading cheer programs not just in the UK, but globally.

This year, Top Gun UK sent three of its elite teams to the United States, where they competed against some of the best cheerleading teams in the world. Their outstanding performances led to a clean sweep of titles, further enhancing the gym’s reputation as a powerhouse in the sport of cheerleading.

Record-Breaking Wins for Team Lime, Shadow, and Mint

The Youth One Team Lime Being Crowned The First Ever International Youth Summit Champions

For many of the athletes on Youth Level 1 Team Lime, this was their first-ever international competition, but you wouldn’t have known it from their performance. The team not only claimed the coveted Allstar World Championshiptitle but also achieved the highest score across the entire competition, outshining over 1,655 teams. This accomplishment alone would be noteworthy, but Lime wasn’t done yet. The team went on to compete at the Youth Summit, where they made history as the first-ever international team to win the Youth Summit, the first year international teams were invited.

Meanwhile, U18 Level 1 Team Shadow, Top Gun UK’s flagship team, continued their reign of dominance by capturing their fifth consecutive Summit World Championship title. Shadow’s remarkable streak was interrupted only by the pandemic, but they returned stronger than ever, securing the highest score of the entire four-day event—a first in the competition’s history, as all teams were scored on the same scale.

Not to be outdone, U16 Level 1 Team Mint clinched their second Summit title in just two years. Competing in the world-renowned U16 Level 1 division, Mint delivered a flawless performance that earned them yet another championship, capping off an undefeated season where all three Top Gun UK teams were victorious both nationally and internationally.

In-House Expertise

The Two Time Summit Champions Taking Home The Title In One Of The Hardest Divisions

The choreography and coaching behind these triumphs come from none other than Brienne Thompson-Fields and Andrew Wicks, the gym’s co-owners. Brienne, who personally choreographs every routine, has been instrumental in creating routines that showcase the unique strengths of each team. Her expertise, combined with the coaching skills of both herself and Andy, has been key to the teams' consistent success.

“We are incredibly proud of all our athletes,” said Brienne Thompson-Fields. “Their hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport are what make these results possible. It’s been an honour to coach them and see them achieve their dreams on such a big stage.”

Andrew Wicks echoed the sentiment, noting the significance of the gym’s achievements. “To win at this level, especially against the best teams from across the globe, is a testament to the strength of the cheerleading community here in the UK. We’re thrilled to be putting Worthing on the map for elite cheerleading.”

The Future of UK Cheerleading

Five Time Summit Champions Shadow Being Crowned Summit Champions with the Highest Score of the Comp

With their recent successes, Top Gun UK is showing no signs of slowing down. Brienne and Andy’s leadership, coupled with the talent and determination of their athletes, continues to raise the bar for competitive cheerleading. Their commitment to excellence and their in-house expertise have made Top Gun UK a destination for aspiring cheerleaders across the country.

As cheerleading continues to grow in popularity, achievements like these not only inspire future generations but also highlight the sport’s complexity and athleticism. The remarkable victories of Top Gun UK teams demonstrate that cheerleading is a discipline requiring immense skill, dedication, and teamwork—qualities that Brienne and Andy instill in all of their athletes.

Top Gun UK’s journey is far from over, and with Brienne Thompson-Fields and Andrew Wicks at the helm, the future looks bright for these young athletes. The Worthing-based gym is poised to continue making history and advancing the sport of cheerleading both nationally and internationally.