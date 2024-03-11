Top marks for Bexhill school

St Peter & St Paul CE VA Primary School in Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, has received a letter of congratulations from the Minister for Schools, Damian Hinds.
Head Boy, Head Girl and their deputies proudly hold the letter from Damian HindsHead Boy, Head Girl and their deputies proudly hold the letter from Damian Hinds
The school has been recognised for its outstanding performance in reading, writing and maths putting it in the top 2% of all schools nationally.

Mr Hinds congratulated staff and children on this very high standard of achievement.

Headteacher, Angela Hamill, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in this way.

"This achievement is a celebration for our whole school community; it is testament to the wonderful attitudes and hard work of our children, the skill and dedication of our staff and governors, and the wholehearted support of our parents.”

