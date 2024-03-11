Top marks for Bexhill school

Head Boy, Head Girl and their deputies proudly hold the letter from Damian Hinds

The school has been recognised for its outstanding performance in reading, writing and maths putting it in the top 2% of all schools nationally.

Mr Hinds congratulated staff and children on this very high standard of achievement.

Headteacher, Angela Hamill, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in this way.