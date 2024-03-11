Top marks for Bexhill school
The school has been recognised for its outstanding performance in reading, writing and maths putting it in the top 2% of all schools nationally.
Mr Hinds congratulated staff and children on this very high standard of achievement.
Headteacher, Angela Hamill, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in this way.
"This achievement is a celebration for our whole school community; it is testament to the wonderful attitudes and hard work of our children, the skill and dedication of our staff and governors, and the wholehearted support of our parents.”