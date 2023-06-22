Flash – rated by many as the top Queen tribute band in the UK – will be performing live on Hastings Pier on Friday June 23.

The concert sees the launch of Piertown Hastings an exciting line-up of summer events that includes concerts, DJ’s film screenings and lots more. It also sees the return of the pier’s big beer garden for the summer.

The coming weeks will see tribute bands performing hits by The Rolling Stones, Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Oasis, Bon Jovi and more, in a series of big Friday night concerts.

Saturday June 24 will see a sunset DJ session with Brandon Block and more, while Sunday 25, and following Sundays, sees the return of Pier Pressure, with live music from local bands and artists.

Queen tribute act Flash play the pier on Friday

You can tickets for Friday’s Queen concert at piertownhastings.com/tickets.