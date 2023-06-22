NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Top Queen tribute band to play Hastings Pier this week

Flash – rated by many as the top Queen tribute band in the UK – will be performing live on Hastings Pier on Friday June 23.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:58 BST

The concert sees the launch of Piertown Hastings an exciting line-up of summer events that includes concerts, DJ’s film screenings and lots more. It also sees the return of the pier’s big beer garden for the summer.

The coming weeks will see tribute bands performing hits by The Rolling Stones, Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Guns and Roses, Duran Duran, Oasis, Bon Jovi and more, in a series of big Friday night concerts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday June 24 will see a sunset DJ session with Brandon Block and more, while Sunday 25, and following Sundays, sees the return of Pier Pressure, with live music from local bands and artists.

Most Popular
Queen tribute act Flash play the pier on FridayQueen tribute act Flash play the pier on Friday
Queen tribute act Flash play the pier on Friday

You can tickets for Friday’s Queen concert at piertownhastings.com/tickets.

Have you read? Take a look inside converted Victorian bath house which has its own bowling alley and cinema

Related topics:QueenHastings PierThe Rolling StonesOasis