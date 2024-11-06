Top-ranking West Sussex specialist school reveals expansion plans

By Sarah Page
Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:37 BST
A specialist top-ranking West Sussex school is planning to expand by installing extra classrooms.

Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks, near Billingshurst – recently rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted – is proposing to install two new buildings containing three classrooms.

It has submitted a ‘Lawful Development Certificate’ application to Horsham District Council seeking to confirm that its proposals fall under ‘permitted development’ planning rules.

Ingfield Manor provides specialist education to pupils with various learning difficulties and disabilities, including cerebral palsy, as well as visual impairment, hearing impairment and more complex medical needs.

Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks near Billingshurst has revealed expansion plansplaceholder image
Ingfield Manor School at Five Oaks near Billingshurst has revealed expansion plans

Vail Williams – agents for the school – say in a statement to the council that one of the buildings has already been installed recently as it was required for new pupils for the current academic year. The proposed second building has not yet been put in place.

It is proposed to site the new classrooms to the front of the existing main school building, partly on existing hard standing and partly on a grassed area.

Vail Williams add: “Whilst the Permitted Development Rights allow for permanent installation, these classrooms are likely to be temporary – for information this is estimated to be for five years – to provide the school with sufficient space whilst future reorganisation is considered for the longer term.”

