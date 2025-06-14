Top-shelf honour for Police Chief Constable in King's Birthday Honours

Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner.

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner has been awarded the King’s Police Medal in this year’s Birthday Honours, Sussex World can report.

Jo Shiner became the forces’ ninth Police Chief Constable in July 2020 – the first woman to do so in the forces’ long history – after serving as an officer for 32 years.

The medal recognises her distinguished services to policing, which started in Norfolk in 1993, where she was promoted through a range of operational roles both in uniform and, specialist operations and as a detective in the Public Protection Unit and CID.

She later transferred to Kent as Assistant Police Chief Constable for operations command in 2014, before she was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable at Sussex Police in 2018. She has been a firearms, critical incident and public commander for over 20 years.

The medal also acknowledges her ongoing national work to reduce crime and save lives on Britain’s roads National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for Roads Policing, as well as her charitable work over the years to support volunteers and some of the most vulnerable members of society.

“I am incredibly proud to be the Chief Constable of Sussex Police and lead a workforce of such professional, dedicated, passionate officers, staff and volunteers, who work hard every day to put the communities of Sussex first,” she said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve in Norfolk, Kent and Sussex during my career, and I am delighted and humbled to receive this medal on behalf of all those with whom I have had the privilege to work alongside, because policing is all about the team work.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have enjoyed a challenging career which has complimented the different charities that I have been proud and pleased to support during my years of service.

“The ethos of policing, whilst far more complex in almost every way than when I first joined over 32 years’ ago, has not really changed – we are still here to protect our communities, catch criminals, and strive to deliver the outstanding service that the public rightly expect.

“I have felt particularly privileged to lead the NPCC Roads policing portfolio team who collectively try to influence changes, which will vitally save loved ones from being killed and seriously injured on our roads.”

Police Chief Constable Shiner has also held other national portfolios, including as the lead for police fitness, children and young people, and remains a passionate fitness advocate, regularly signing up for marathons and long bike rides to fundraise for good causes.

Her charitable work encompasses her role as national ambassador for Oscar Kilo 9 (OK9), the canine element of the Police Wellbeing Service, patron of Sussex Search and Rescue, Sussex Police Charitable Trust and Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in East Sussex. She also actively supports other charities including the Beachy Head Chaplains, the RNLI and animal rescue charities such as Arundawn dog rescue.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I would like to congratulate Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner for being awarded the King’s Police Medal today. The KPM is the highest honour that can be awarded in recognition of exceptional achievements and dedication to policing.

“Chief Constable Shiner has provided inspirational leadership to Sussex Police and outstanding service to Sussex residents. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Jo for the past seven years and commend her tireless work to improve our policing service and for her hands-on approach, which leads by example and sets the highest standards. This award is really well deserved.”