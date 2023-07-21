Tom was a founding member of popular local group RX Shanty who toured the UK and recorded a CD. Since leaving, Tom has built a successful solo career around the UK. The solo acappella performance will feature songs from his large repertoire, including folk, gospel, music hall and songs of social significance, as well as some well-known shanties and sea songs.
The Jenny Lind is situated in the High Street in the Old Town.
