NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Top Sussex shanty singer to give solo performance at Hastings Old Town pub

Top shanty singer Tom Kelly will be exploring his wider repertoire when he gives a live performance at the Jenny Lind pub in Hastings Old Town on Sunday July 23 from 4pm – 6pm.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Tom KellyTom Kelly
Tom Kelly

Tom was a founding member of popular local group RX Shanty who toured the UK and recorded a CD. Since leaving, Tom has built a successful solo career around the UK. The solo acappella performance will feature songs from his large repertoire, including folk, gospel, music hall and songs of social significance, as well as some well-known shanties and sea songs.

The Jenny Lind is situated in the High Street in the Old Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? More Hastings Pirate Day pictures you may not have seen

have you read? Famous coffee shop is coming to Hastings

Related topics:Hastings Old TownSussex