Tory minister opens Newhaven Football Club's new 'state-of-the-art' 3G pitch

After a summer of renovation and upgrade, the playing surface was installed at the club’s Fort Road ground, and was officially opened by Newhaven MP Maria Caulfield in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ms Caulfield said: “I was really pleased to be able to officially open Newhaven FC’s new state of the art 3G pitch, which has been funded by the Government’s £19.3m Newhaven Town Deal.

"This is one of the first projects to be completed using funding secured from the Government and will really make a difference to both the football club and the wider community.

“I hope that over the coming months, as more of the Levelling Up projects across Newhaven are finished, we can have more opportunities to celebrate the ongoing regeneration of Newhaven.”

The pitch was paid for as part the Government’s £19.3 million town deal funding for the regeneration of the Newhaven and the pitch is one of the first projects to complete.

The Southern Combination Premier Division club has also overhauled its clubhouse, changing rooms and other facilities has transformed the stadium as a whole.

As part of the opening celebrations, a Newhaven Volunteers XI played a charity football match against Sands United – a Brighton-based team set up to help grieving fathers and their families through football.

All the gate receipts taken on the night were split between two of Newhaven FC’s partner charities – Sands United and Ronald McDonald House.