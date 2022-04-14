"Totally lacking in sympathy": Man receives parking fine whilst taking wife to Parkinson's exercise class in Lewes

A man from Nutley was left shocked by the 'uncaring unsympathetic attitude' of the East Sussex County Council - after he received a parking ticket whilst taking his wife to a dedicated Parkinson's exercise class in Lewes.

Colin Furness parked his car in Cliffe High Street in order to take his wife - who suffers from Parkinson's - to a dedicated exercise class for people with the disease held in Cliffe Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Furness said all the designated parking spaces on the street were full as were all the spaces, including disabled, in the small nearby car park.

Mr Furness said all the designated parking spaces on the street were full as were all the spaces, including disabled, in the small nearby car park.

The 75-year-old says his car was parked partly onto a designated space but the rear was on a double yellow line - leading to a £30 fine from the council.

Mr Furness said: "I’ve always tried to park where it is permitted and I thought it was permitted there. I frankly didn't see the hatching on the curve. It was hardly in luminous paint.

"The back of my car I accepted was hanging out onto the double yellow line, but I got half of my car in a designated parking space. I was causing no obstruction or inconvenience and my wife's Blue Disabled Badge was clearly displayed as was the associated parking clock.

"I was mainly concerned with getting my wife safely into the class and then being with her in case she fell over in the class. It seems to have taken the parking operator two minutes to assess the situation and give a ticket. That’s not what people want."

Colin says his car was parked partly onto a designated space but the rear was on a double yellow line - leading to a £30 fine from the council.

When Mr Furness appealed the ticket, the council rejected the claim stating that loading and unloading restrictions are shown by yellow markings along the kerb line and sign(s) situated at relevant intervals along the area of restriction.

The council said any vehicle parked when restrictions are in place may be issued with an instant PCN, as there are no permitted activities. This includes stopping to make a delivery, loading or unloading and parking.

Mr Furness said: "This uncaring unsympathetic attitude really shocked me. It left me with the impression that they are only interested in collecting revenue, rather than actually helping the public.

“It's not the £30 ticket I'm concerned about but the inflexible attitude totally lacking in sympathy for or understanding of the problems faced by disabled people & their carers. If the parking attendant and the person who rejected my appeal had to deal day-to-day with someone who lived with Parkinson's and limited mobility. They might think very very differently.

"What was I supposed to do? Park 100 yards away and then walk my wife back to the Hall? What’s the point of having a blue badge then?”

The incident took place on March 28 this year.

In response, an East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “While we appreciate that there were limited parking options, Mr Furness unfortunately parked his car on a section of road where a loading ban is in place, meaning no parking or waiting is allowed for any motorist at any time. This restriction is in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

“Although we have refused Mr Furness’ initial appeal, there are further steps to the appeal process open to Mr Furness details of which are on our website and have been sent to him.”