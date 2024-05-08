Tots live music class launches with Teddy Picnic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Musical Mayhem's award-winning live music experience for 0-4 year olds is coming to Arundel this month with weekly sessions on Friday mornings in term time at the Baptist Church.

The lively class will introduce toddlers to traditional and original children’s songs, with puppets, sensory props, parachute play, percussion games and live guitar accompaniment.

As well as running a popular YouTube channel with a library of over 200 music videos for young children, Musical Mayhem has been steadily expanding across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire over the past decade with daily live music classes.

From left Musical Mayhem owner Monica Nelson and Arundel based musician Lydia Brazil

The new Arundel class will be run by musician and mum-of-three, Lydia Brazil, who has worked as a Musical Mayhem musician in Oxfordshire for the past three years.

Lydia, who is also a classical guitar teacher, said: “High-quality interactive music classes can be so beneficial for babies and toddlers, giving their brain development, speech, motor skills and communication a huge boost. On top of that, Musical Mayhem classes are a lot of fun for little ones and their grown-ups. I am really looking forward to bringing this new live music class to Arundel and meeting lots of local families with young children.”

Musical Mayhem co-owner Monica Nelson: “As well as being a very talented musician, Lydia is brilliant with babies and young children and we are thrilled she will be bringing our brand of live music fun to families in West Sussex with the launch of her new Arundel class.”

Musical Mayhem’s Arundel class will launch with a Teddy Picnic at 10am on Friday, 24 May. There will be lots of bear-themed songs and musical games with free cake after the music and goody bags for all of the children.