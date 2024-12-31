Tourism entrepreneur from Brighton awarded OBE for services to nature and the environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourism entrepreneur from Brighton has been awarded an OBE for services to nature and the environment.

Justin Francis, founder of Brighton-based Holiday company Responsible Travel, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List, in recognition of his services to nature and the environment.

Founded in 2000 with the help of Professor Harold Goodwin, and with support from Body Shop founder Dame Anita Roddick, the company’s goal was to reduce the negative impacts of tourism and maximise its benefits for local people by introducing a new, socially conscious form of travel.

The company marks its 25th anniversary on January 4th and, since its introduction Mr Francis has campaigned across a range of human and animal rights issues; everything from over-tourism to orphanage schemes. He capped off his work in 2004 with the founding of The World Responsible Tourism Awards, now run by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism.

Justin Francis, CEO.

in 2018, Mr Francis was appointed to the UK council for sustainable business, where he works as a nature lead – advising the government on the Environmental Improvement Plan and the role of business. He also chairs Projects for Nature, a digital marketplace connecting nature restoration projects with corporate donors, and sits on the board of directors for Saruni Basecamp in Kenya, a community-based safari and conservation initiative working in partnership with Maasai and Samburu families across 1 million acres of land.

Justin Francis OBE said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised for the work that I love. The responsible travel movement has come a very long way in 25 years. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, grateful to everyone who’s been part of creating change, and excited by the progress and innovation we’re seeing.

“Responsible business is not only possible, but profitable – proving that is essential to driving urgent industry reforms. There are obstacles still – in tourism and other sectors alike – but it’s encouraging to have seen what was once regarded as niche and oddball, progress to become a must-do for any credible business or tourism destination.”

He added: “Responsible tourism is uniquely positioned to support a fairer transition to a nature positive, low carbon future – generating vital conservation funding and income in the least advantaged communities and places of huge significance for biodiversity and carbon sequestration.”

Following a kidney transplant in December 2017 and having been unable to travel for four years, Mr Francis initiated the Trip for a Trip scheme for disadvantaged children who don’t have the opportunity to travel far from home, and a manifesto for a more accessible travel industry – an industry, he says, which “needs to get morally and commercially serious about accessibility for those with mental and physical health issues.”